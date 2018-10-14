Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Iffy for Sunday's game

Tannehill (shoulder) -- whose status for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bears is viewed as up in the air, is looking doubtful for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays via ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Added clarity on the situation will arrive upon the release of Miami's Week 6 inactives, but at this stage it looks the team may be forced to start Brock Osweiler against the Bears.