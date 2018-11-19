Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Increases throwing during bye

Tannehill (shoulder) has increased his throwing program to include throws up to 50 yards, but it isn't clear if he'll be ready to practice Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Tannehill finally seems to have taken a big step forward yet still finds himself in danger of missing another game when the Dolphins travel to Indianapolis on Sunday. Coach Adam Gase will need to see his starting quarterback on the practice field within the next few days to get a better read on the situation as the team prepares for a game with major wild-card implications in the AFC. An official injury report won't be available until Wednesday, but the Dolphins apparently plan to practice Tuesday.