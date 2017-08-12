Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Injured reserve awaits

The Dolphins are expected to place Tannehill on injured reserve after upcoming reconstructive surgery on his left knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill had been weighing all his options with regard to the partially torn ACL in his left knee, but after attempting a recovery that included stem-cell treatment and rest, surgery is likely the best option for his long-term health. Since re-injuring himself on Aug. 3, the Dolphins coaxed Jay Cutler out of retirement to serve as their primary signal-caller, which will extend until the end of the season with Tannehill's own campaign over before it started.