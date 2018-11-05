Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Likely out another week

Tannehill (shoulder) isn't likely to return for Week 10 at Green Bay, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Adam Gase said the announcement won't come until Wednesday, at which point he'll likely name Brock Osweiler as the starting quarterback for a fifth straight week. The Dolphins likely will allow Tannehill to rest through a Week 11 bye, after Gase acknowledged Monday that the quarterback has shown inconsistent progress in his recovery from a shoulder capsule injury, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Regardless of the quarterback situation, the Dolphins will be big underdogs in Green Bay for Week 10.