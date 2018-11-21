Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice participant

Tannehill (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Adam Gase has already named Tannehill as the Dolphins' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Colts, and with no reported setbacks since that announcement, it's assumed that his limitations were simply maintenance-related. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Tannehill looked to be throwing normally in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, which validates the notion that he hasn't experienced any setbacks.

