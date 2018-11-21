Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice participant
Tannehill (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Adam Gase has already named Tannehill as the Dolphins' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Colts, and with no reported setbacks since that announcement, it's assumed that his limitations were simply maintenance-related. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Tannehill looked to be throwing normally in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, which validates the notion that he hasn't experienced any setbacks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Confirmed as Week 12 starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Increases throwing during bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws without pain•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Uncertain beyond Week 11 bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out for fifth straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...