Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Listed as limited Monday
Tannehill (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Monday, but he still isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Monday's report was merely an estimate, as the Dolphins didn't actually practice one day after a 32-21 loss to the Lions. It appears Brock Osweiler will get at least one more game under center, likely playing with an injury-depleted receiving corps on a short week. Tannehill is recovering from a sprained AC joint and reportedly wasn't able to throw at all last week.
