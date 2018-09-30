Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks inept in blowout loss

Tannehill completed 11 of 20 passes for 100 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Tannehill and the Dolphins offense appeared to be completely lost throughout the contest, and the seventh-year quarterback was eventually pulled for Brock Osweiler in the second half once the game was completely out of reach. Tannehill averaged just five yards per attempt and couldn't summon any of the sharp throws he'd managed to make the first three games of the season. The absence of DeVante Parker (quadriceps) naturally didn't help his cause, but Tannehill had put together solid stat lines without him over the first two games. Tannehill will look to put Sunday's forgettable performance behind him against the Bengals in a Week 5 matchup.