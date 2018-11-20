Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice

Tannehill (shoulder) appeared to be throwing without any pain at practice Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Earlier reports indicated that Tannehill had ramped up to throwing passes from up to 50 yards out during the Dolphins' Week 11 bye. He made that evident to the media Tuesday, completing throws from various distances without any noticeable discomfort. Coach Adam Gase may provide further insight following the session regarding Tannehill's health and his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Colts. In a matchup that could have significant AFC wild-card implications, it would certainly be a boon for the Miami offense to have their top quarterback under center after he missed each of last five games. Brock Osweiler has led the team to a 2-3 record in his absence and will likely get the call again in Week 12 if Tannehill isn't cleared to return.