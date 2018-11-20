Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice
Tannehill (shoulder) appeared to be throwing without any pain at practice Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Earlier reports indicated that Tannehill had ramped up to throwing passes from up to 50 yards out during the Dolphins' Week 11 bye. He made that evident to the media Tuesday, completing throws from various distances without any noticeable discomfort. Coach Adam Gase may provide further insight following the session regarding Tannehill's health and his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Colts. In a matchup that could have significant AFC wild-card implications, it would certainly be a boon for the Miami offense to have their top quarterback under center after he missed each of last five games. Brock Osweiler has led the team to a 2-3 record in his absence and will likely get the call again in Week 12 if Tannehill isn't cleared to return.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Increases throwing during bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws without pain•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Uncertain beyond Week 11 bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out for fifth straight game•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May not be ready after bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.