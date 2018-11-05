Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May not be ready after bye

Coach Adam Gase admitted he isn't sure if Tannehill (shoulder) will be ready to return after a Week 11 bye, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Gase is essentially acknowledging Brock Osweiler will get the nod Wednesday when the team names its starter for Week 10 in Green Bay. The hope was to get Tannehill back after a bye the following week, but it doesn't seem like something we should count on. Gase said the 30-year-old quarterback has been inconsistent in his throwing sessions, with discomfort still present in his shoulder. Tannehill was initially reported to be dealing with an AC joint sprain, but it turns out he has a less commonly seen injury to the capsule that surrounds the joint and rotator cuff in his shoulder.