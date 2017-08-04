Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May require season-ending knee surgery

Tannehill may require season-ending surgery on his injured left knee, though no official decision has been made, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tannehill's 2016 season was cut short by a knee injury and it appears that his upcoming campaign may unfortunately be in jeopardy as well. The veteran quarterback will undergo further evaluations in the coming days, but at the moment it appears his options include season-ending surgery or resting for 6-to-8 weeks with hopes of returning to full health during the regular season. The Dolphins haven't made any official decisions with regards to Tannehill's injury, but the current outlook is bleak in South Beach.