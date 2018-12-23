Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Mediocre in loss

Tannehill completed 15 of 22 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

Tannehill was unable to get the Dolphins' offense going during Sunday's playoff-eliminating loss, capping the day with a fourth quarter, 33-yard interception that resulted in a pick-six. On the day, the Tannehill-led Miami offense was just two of nine on third downs and did not log a single play in Jacksonville territory during the second half. It's fair to question Tannehill's long-term security with the team as the offseason approaches, especially considering his $26.6 million cap hit next year.