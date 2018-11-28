Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Mentions soreness, practices fully
Tannehill (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he did mention that he feels some general soreness, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Tannehill also made sure to mention that he feels good, downplaying any possible concern after he returned from a five-game absence for Sunday's 27-24 loss in Indianapolis. His progress is still worth keeping an eye one, given that he was spotted with a harness over his right shoulder while practicing Wednesday, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Tannehill draws a Week 13 home matchup with a Buffalo defense ranked second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4) and first in passing yards allowed per game (194).
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Avoids setback in return•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Two TD passes in return•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared to return to action•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: No limitations, according to coach•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...