Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Mentions soreness, practices fully

Tannehill (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he did mention that he feels some general soreness, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tannehill also made sure to mention that he feels good, downplaying any possible concern after he returned from a five-game absence for Sunday's 27-24 loss in Indianapolis. His progress is still worth keeping an eye one, given that he was spotted with a harness over his right shoulder while practicing Wednesday, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Tannehill draws a Week 13 home matchup with a Buffalo defense ranked second in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4) and first in passing yards allowed per game (194).