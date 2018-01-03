Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Named 2018 starter
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed Wednesday that Tannehill (knee) will be the team's starting quarterback in 2018, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After Tannehill underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery on his left knee in August, the Dolphins lured Jay Cutler out of retirement and signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as the team's starter in 2017, but the latter was always viewed as a stopgap solution. With Tannehill enduring no hiccups to this point in his recovery and expected to be at full strength for training camp this summer, it's not expected that the Dolphins will retain Cutler, leaving no other viable challengers on the roster for the starting role. After posting a 27:12 TD:INT ratio and clearing 4,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2014, Tannehill failed to take another step forward in his subsequent two seasons, but the 29-year-old still looks like a better option behind center than what would likely be available to the Dolphins via trade or free agency this offseason.
