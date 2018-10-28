Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Nears throwing, but uncertain for Week 9

Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Tannehill (shoulder) is close to resuming a throwing program, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports. "I don't want to put him in a position to where he relapses and we could do this [rehab program] all over again," Gase said.

While it sounds like Tannehill is still progressing in his recovery from the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Gase noted that it will be up to the quarterback to provide an honest assessment of his health before the Dolphins return him to game action. With that in mind, Wolfe notes that it may be "overly optimistic" to expect Tannehill to suit up Week 9 against the Jets, though his status for that contest will ultimately be dictated by what he's able to do in practices during the upcoming week. If Tannehill ends up being sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest, Brock Osweiler would garner another start under center.