Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: No limitations, according to coach
Head coach Adam Gase said Friday morning that there will be no limitations for Tannehill (shoulder), Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
It's a bit unclear whether Gase was referring to Friday's practice or Sunday's game, but regardless, Tannehill remains on track to play and start in Week 12.
