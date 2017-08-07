Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: No surgery decision yet

According to coach Adam Gase, Tannehill (knee) has not yet decided on whether he'll have surgery, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill's likelihood of going under the knife appeared to increase upon Miami's signing of fellow starting-caliber quarterback Jay Cutler on Sunday, but a final determination is yet to be made regarding his recovery method. If Tannehill indeed opts for the surgical route, he'd effectively be ruled out of the entire upcoming campaign. His other option would be to simply rehab his partially torn ACL, which would likely coincide with a 6-to-8 week absence. As it stands, it's unknown when Tannehill will make a decision on how he wishes to repair his injury.