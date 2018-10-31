Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not dealing with AC joint sprain

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill's shoulder injury isn't a sprain, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Tannehill was ruled out Wednesday for a fourth consecutive week, leaving Brock Osweiler to make another start Sunday against the Jets. With a Week 11 bye on the horizon, it would be somewhat surprising if the Dolphins brought Tannehill back for next week's game in Green Bay. His shoulder injury was previously reported to be an AC joint sprain -- an ailment quarterbacks often are able to play through after a short period of rest. Gase didn't elaborate on the actual diagnosis, but he did say he still expects Tannehill to recover without surgery.

