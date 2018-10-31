Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing at practice Wednesday

Tannehill (shoulder) was not seen throwing during Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Tannehill's status for Sunday's game against the Jets has not been cemented, the fact that he's still not throwing as of Wednesday does not bode well for his chances of starting this weekend. If Tannehill remains unavailable, Brock Osweiler would get the nod at QB for Miami for the fourth straight game.