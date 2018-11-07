Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing Wednesday
Tannehill (shoulder) was not seen throwing during Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
With Tannehill still not throwing in practice, the stage appears set for another Brock Osweiler start this Sunday against the Packers. Look for coach Adam Gase to make an announcement on that front later Wednesday. Assuming Tannehill ends up ruled out this week, his next chance to play would arrive on Nov. 25 against the Colts, following the Dolphins' Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May not be ready after bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Likely out another week•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Nature of shoulder injury revealed•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not dealing with AC joint sprain•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out again•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...