Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing Wednesday

Tannehill (shoulder) was not seen throwing during Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

With Tannehill still not throwing in practice, the stage appears set for another Brock Osweiler start this Sunday against the Packers. Look for coach Adam Gase to make an announcement on that front later Wednesday. Assuming Tannehill ends up ruled out this week, his next chance to play would arrive on Nov. 25 against the Colts, following the Dolphins' Week 11 bye.

