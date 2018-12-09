Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Nursing ankle after comeback win
Tannehill had a limp and his right ankle taped following Sunday's 34-33 walk-off win over the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Tannehill completed 14 of 19 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns and rushed once for 13 yards, while he briefly left game just before halftime. Overall it was an efficient afternoon for the 30-year-old, which was capped with a 69-yard touchdown to Kenyan Drake as time expired that featured two laterals to secure the improbable victory. The miraculous play put the Dolphins and 7-6 and provides a boon to their playoff hopes heading into next week's game against the Vikings, though Tannehill's health remains a worthwhile concern.
