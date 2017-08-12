Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Officially placed on IR
Tannehill (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
After taking the time to consider all of his options, Tannehill evidently opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the partially torn ACL in his left knee. Fortunately, head coach Adam Gase said he "absolutely" expects the quarterback to be ready in time for the 2018 campaign. The freshly signed Jay Cutler is expected to take over as the starting QB in Tannehill's place, with Matt Moore staying put in the No. 2 role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Injured reserve awaits•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: No surgery decision yet•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Trending toward surgery•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Considering options for knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: May require season-ending knee surgery•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Conflicting reports on knee injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...