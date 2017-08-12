Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Officially placed on IR

Tannehill (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Saturday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After taking the time to consider all of his options, Tannehill evidently opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the partially torn ACL in his left knee. Fortunately, head coach Adam Gase said he "absolutely" expects the quarterback to be ready in time for the 2018 campaign. The freshly signed Jay Cutler is expected to take over as the starting QB in Tannehill's place, with Matt Moore staying put in the No. 2 role.