Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: On the practice field
Tannehill (ankle) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
We'll have to see how the Dolphins list Tannehill's participation level, but his presence on the field Wednesday is a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Thanks to Week 14's improbable last-second win over the Patriots, the Dolphins sit at 7-6 and remain in the AFC playoff hunt. As a result, Tannehill will no likely do whatever he can to be on the field and as mobile as possible this weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Seems likely to play Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Nursing ankle after comeback win•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Returns to game•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Heads to locker room•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Prolific scoring day•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices fully all week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...