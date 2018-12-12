Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: On the practice field

Tannehill (ankle) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

We'll have to see how the Dolphins list Tannehill's participation level, but his presence on the field Wednesday is a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Thanks to Week 14's improbable last-second win over the Patriots, the Dolphins sit at 7-6 and remain in the AFC playoff hunt. As a result, Tannehill will no likely do whatever he can to be on the field and as mobile as possible this weekend.

