Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: One last clunker to cap season

Tannehill completed 18 of 31 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions while also rushing twice for nine yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 42-17 loss to Buffalo. He finishes the season with 1,979 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Tannehill's combination of injuries and ineffectiveness rendered him a nearly useless fantasy commodity for most of the season. The Dolphins, who were lucky to even achieve their mediocre 7-9 record, will likely try to get out of the $26.6 million they owe their 2012 first-rounder next season, as no team would even give him half of that total on the open market.