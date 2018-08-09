Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Playing in preseason Week 1
Tannehill will play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The appearance will mark Tannehill's first since Week 14 of the 2016 season, when he initially suffered ACL and MCL sprains in his left knee. While he was eventually cleared for training camp last July, he incurred a partially torn ACL in the same knee near the tail end of training camp and missed the entire year. Shortly after the end of last season, he was named the starter for 2018 and proceeded to have no limitations in the offseason program. On Thursday, expect Tannehill to take no more than a few series as he eases back into action.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices with knee brace•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared for OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Should be available for OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Restructures contract•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still viewed as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...