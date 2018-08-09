Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Playing in preseason Week 1

Tannehill will play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The appearance will mark Tannehill's first since Week 14 of the 2016 season, when he initially suffered ACL and MCL sprains in his left knee. While he was eventually cleared for training camp last July, he incurred a partially torn ACL in the same knee near the tail end of training camp and missed the entire year. Shortly after the end of last season, he was named the starter for 2018 and proceeded to have no limitations in the offseason program. On Thursday, expect Tannehill to take no more than a few series as he eases back into action.

