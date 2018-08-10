Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Plays one drive, looks sharp
Tannehill completed four of six passes for 32 yards in Thursday's 26-24 loss against the Buccaneers.
In the veteran quarterback's return to the field after 20 months, Tannehill completed passes on the first four plays of the night. The 30-year-old was off target on the final two throws of his only drive, but the Dolphins' first-team offense appeared in sync with Tannehill on the field. Miami's pass protection looked much improved, with Tannehill concluding the game untouched. Tannehill seems fully recovered from the ACL and MCL sprains sustained in his left knee in Week 14 of the 2016 season, but improved pass protection should nonetheless remain a focus of the Dolphins' offense this preseason.
