Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices fully all week

Tannehill (shoulder) logged full practice participation Wednesday through Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Even though he avoided an injury designation heading into last weekend's 27-24 loss to the Colts, Tannehill's practice reps were still limited coming off a five-game absence. After turning in a quality outing against the Colts with 17 completions on 25 attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Tannehill reported no issues coming out of the contest. That was essentially supported by his lack of restrictions in practice this week, which should give fantasy managers an added measure of confidence in rolling with him in lineups over the final quarter of the season. While health considerations shouldn't be much of a factor with regards to his Week 13 outlook, Tannehill may have a tough time producing useful numbers while matching up with a Buffalo defense that has limited opposing passers to 6.4 yards per attempt (second in the NFL) and an 84.2 rating (fourth) this season.