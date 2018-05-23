Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices Wednesday
Tannehill (knee) participated in team drills Wednesday without a knee brace, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Nine months removed from reconstructive left knee surgery, Tannehill was expected to participate in OTAs this week without restrictions and that appears to be the case. Given the extent and nature of his injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the team manages his contributions under center during training camp to keep him healthy for the start of the regular season. Given the other options on the roster -- Brock Osweiler, David Fales and Bryce Petty -- the Dolphins seem to be all in on Tannehill bouncing back from the injury.
