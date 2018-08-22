Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Preparing for Baltimore

Tannehill is preparing for his final action of the preseason Saturday against the Ravens, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Tannehill has directed a conservative offense through the first two weeks of exhibition play, completing 18 of 23 passes for 132 yards without a touchdown or an interception. The Dolphins would be wise to open things up in their dress rehearsal for the regular season, perhaps letting Tannehill take some shots against a Baltimore defense that held opponents to a 72.4 passer rating last season. The cautious approach the past two weeks was partially a product of Miami's personnel, as outside receivers Kenny Stills (ankle) and DeVante Parker (hand) were limited by injuries. Parker won't play Saturday and isn't a sure thing for Week 1, but Stills finally seems to be healthy.