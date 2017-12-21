Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Progressing in rehab process
Tannehill was in attendance for the Dolphins' practice Thursday and went through his own workout, with the team's coaching staff impressed with how he's recovered since undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee four months ago, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "It was good seeing [Tannehill] bouncing off those knees and jumping. His feedback is that he really feels good and that he's on pace and on the timeline he needs to be on. So that's really encouraging," offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said.
Tannehill was ruled out for the season after tearing the knee during the Dolphins' second week of training camp, prompting the team to lure Jay Cutler out of retirement to serve as the starting quarterback. Though the Dolphins could consider bringing Cutler back in 2018 if he's interested in keeping his career going, it's still believed that a healthy Tannehill is viewed as the team's starter heading into next season. Since signing a six-year contract extension with the Dolphins in the spring of 2015, Tannehill has appeared in 29 games, posting a 43:24 TD:INT ratio and completing 64 percent of his passes.
