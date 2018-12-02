Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Prolific scoring day

Tannehill completed 16 of 24 passes for 137 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Bills on Sunday. He also lost five yards on three rushes.

Tannehill found DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Kenyan Drake for passing scores, pushing his TD:INT to 5:1 in the two games since his return from a shoulder injury. The 30-year-old's pass attempts have been in the mid-20s in both contests, a volume that makes him more dependent on touchdowns for fantasy production. However, it's worth noting Tannehill was operating without trusted safety valve Danny Amendola (knee) on Sunday, reducing the number of options at his disposal when dropping back. Tannehill will look to up his yardage totals in a divisional home showdown against the Patriots in Week 14.