Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Report; no structural damage in knee
The knee injury Tannehill suffered Thursday reportedly did not result in any structural damage, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
Tannehill's knee did buckle during Thursday's practice, but he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario. The QB could still miss some time as a result of Thursday's injury scare, but at this stage we'll consider him day-to-day unless evidence to the contrary surfaces.
