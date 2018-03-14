Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Restructures contract to free up cap space

Tannehill (knee) has agreed to restructure his contract with the Dolphins, a move that reportedly saves the team $11.2 million in cap space this year, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The agreement cements Tannehill's status as the team's top QB heading into the coming season. With Jarvis Landry having been traded to the Browns, Tannehill will now be throwing to newcomers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, as well as holdovers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. That's a capable wideout quartet on paper, but the release of Julius Thomas will presumably lead to the Dolphins revamping their tight end corps in short order.