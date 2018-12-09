Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Returns to game

Tannehill, who headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Patriots with a possible ankle injury, was able to return to the contest.

Brock Osweiler finished up the first half at QB for the Dolphins, but fortunately for the team Tannehill was able to return to the field at the start the third quarter of Sunday's contest.

