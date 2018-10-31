Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out again
Tannehill (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The early decision isn't a great sign for Tannehill's availability beyond Week 9, though coach Adam Gase did mention Monday that the quarterback progressed to throwing a tennis ball last week. Brock Osweiler will get at least one more start, and it won't come as any surprise if he's also tabbed for Week 10 in Green Bay. The Dolphins do at least have a bye coming up Week 11. Gase still believes Tannehill's shoulder can be treated with rest rather than surgery, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Facing uncertain throwing schedule•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Nears throwing, but uncertain for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared for light throwing•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Won't start Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Listed as limited Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...