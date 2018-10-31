Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out again

Tannehill (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The early decision isn't a great sign for Tannehill's availability beyond Week 9, though coach Adam Gase did mention Monday that the quarterback progressed to throwing a tennis ball last week. Brock Osweiler will get at least one more start, and it won't come as any surprise if he's also tabbed for Week 10 in Green Bay. The Dolphins do at least have a bye coming up Week 11. Gase still believes Tannehill's shoulder can be treated with rest rather than surgery, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.