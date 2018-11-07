Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out for fifth straight game
Tannehill (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, but the Dolphins still hope to get him back for Week 12 against the Colts, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Tannehill will be held out for a fifth consecutive game ahead of a Week 11 bye. The team hopes to get him back immediately thereafter, but coach Adam Gase admitted Wednesday he isn't sure if the quarterback has made meaningful progress in recovering from a shoulder capsule injury. Brock Osweiler will get at least one more start and possibly more.
