Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Running without issue
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tannehill is running well, The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad reports.
Tannehill was cleared from last year's knee injury in time to participate in most of the offseason program, yet his mobility is still somewhat of a concern in the aftermath of a partially torn ACL that ended his 2016 campaign. He wore a knee brace throughout the offseason and is expected to wear it during the regular season, but the Dolphins don't expect it to have much impact on his ability to avoid pressure or run the ball. Tannehill was already developing into more of a pocket passer the last couple years, falling shy of 40 carries and 200 rushing yards in both 2015 and 2016, after establishing career-high marks of 56 attempts and 311 yards in 2014.
