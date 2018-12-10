Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Seems likely to play Week 15
Tannehill (ankle) is walking around without any help Monday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Tannehill missed part of the second quarter in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots, returning after halftime to eventually play a role in the thrilling finish. He's still dealing with some soreness Monday, but Wolfe and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald both get the impression Tannehill will be fine to start Sunday in Minnesota. The quarterback figures to be limited, at best, when the Dolphins release their initial Week 15 practice report Wednesday.
