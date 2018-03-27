Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Should be available for OTAs
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tannehill (knee) will be ready for Organized Team Activities in May, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Bouncing back from mid-August surgery to repair a partial ACL tear, Tannehill restructured his contract a couple weeks ago to help free up cap room for the signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. The restructure converted his 2018 base salary into a guaranteed signing bonus, providing yet another hint that the Dolphins are confident moving forward with Tannehill as their starter. He figures to take part in offseason workouts and OTAs in some capacity, with eyes toward full participation when training camp begins in late July. Despite the recent display of confidence, it won't come as a major surprise if the Dolphins use an early draft pick on a quarterback to develop behind Tannehill.
