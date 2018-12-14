Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Starting Sunday

Tannehill (ankle) will start Sunday's game at Minnesota, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tannehill picked up an ankle injury Week 14 against the Patriots that limited him in each practice this week. To ensure he has the proper mobility, he's expected to have his right ankle heavily wrapped against a Vikings defense that has given up 236.1 yards per game but just a 15:12 TD:INT to quarterbacks in 13 games this season.

