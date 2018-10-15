Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status remains uncertain for Week 7

Coach Adam Gase continued to label Tannehill (shoulder) as day to day during Monday's press conference, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Gase relayed that he doesn't know if Tannehill's shoulder setback is a long-term concern. "It's really going to be about how he feels," Gase said of the quarterback.

Tannehill popped up on the Dolphins' injury report Friday with the right shoulder issue, which he reportedly first suffered when he was strip-sacked in the team's Week 5 loss to the Bengals, per Salguero. While Gase was unwilling to confirm the extent of Tannehill's setback, it's believed the quarterback is dealing with a sprained AC joint, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. The Dolphins proceeded to rule Tannehill out shortly before Sunday's eventual 31-28 overtime win over the Bears, allowing backup Brock Osweiler to take the reins at quarterback. While Osweiler performed admirably in his first start with the Dolphins, Gase noted that Tannehill will retain the top spot on the depth chart once healthy enough to play, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. The Dolphins should have another update on Tannehill's outlook for their Week 7 game against the Lions on Wednesday, when the coaching and training staffs will evaluate how the 30-year-old looks while throwing during the team's first practice of the week.