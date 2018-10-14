Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status 'up in the air' for Week 6

Tannehill's (shoulder) status for Sunday's game against the Bears is considered "up in the air" with the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff less than four hours away, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tannehill was a surprise addition to the Dolphins' injury report Friday when the right shoulder injury limited his participation in practice, resulting in him carrying a questionable designation heading into the weekend. It seems that Tannehill hasn't demonstrate any substantial progress in his recovery from the injury over the last two days, so the Dolphins will presumably reassess his health during a pregame workout before rendering a decision on his availability. Another update on Tannehill should come when the team releases its inactive report approximately 90 minutes before kickoff, but Brock Osweiler would likely start against Chicago if Tannehill isn't deemed ready to go.