Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still banged up
Tannehill (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Tannehill picked up the ankle injury during a Week 14 win over the Patriots and then took nine sacks in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings. He should be fine to face Jacksonville on Sunday, though he may not be at his best in terms of mobility or arm strength. Given the weak opponent, Miami likely will try to lean on its rushing attack with Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake.
