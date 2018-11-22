Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still listed as limited participant

The Dolphins listed Tannehill (shoulder) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Though coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Tannehill would return from a five-game absence to start Sunday's game against the Colts, the quarterback has nonetheless gone down as a limited participant in both of the past two days of practice. There's little indication that Tannehill's limitations were the result of any setbacks, however, as multiple reporters who observed the open portion of Wednesday's session noted that the signal-caller was throwing without any obvious discomfort. Assuming Tannehill is upgrades to full participation for the team's final practice Friday, he should head into the weekend without an injury designation.

