Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still listed as limited participant
The Dolphins listed Tannehill (shoulder) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Though coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Tannehill would return from a five-game absence to start Sunday's game against the Colts, the quarterback has nonetheless gone down as a limited participant in both of the past two days of practice. There's little indication that Tannehill's limitations were the result of any setbacks, however, as multiple reporters who observed the open portion of Wednesday's session noted that the signal-caller was throwing without any obvious discomfort. Assuming Tannehill is upgrades to full participation for the team's final practice Friday, he should head into the weekend without an injury designation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Confirmed as Week 12 starter•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Increases throwing during bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws without pain•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Uncertain beyond Week 11 bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...