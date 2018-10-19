Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still not throwing Friday

Tannehill (shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, didn't do any throwing at practice Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins listed Tannehill as a limited participant for each of their practices Wednesday through Friday, but that doesn't mean a whole lot with the quarterback having yet to throw since sitting out the Week 6 overtime win over the Bears. Brock Osweiler will make a second straight start Sunday with Tannehill sidelined, but the Dolphins remain hopeful a long-term absence won't be in store for their top signal-caller. The Dolphins have already dismissed surgery as a possibility for Tannehill, who is believed to be dealing with an AC joint sprain rather than a torn labrum or rotator cuff. With the Dolphins facing a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Texans in Week 9, the team may be realistically targeting the Nov. 4 contest versus the Jets for Tannehill's return to the lineup.