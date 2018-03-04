Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still viewed as starter

Tannehill (knee) is expected to serve as the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2018, per head coach Adam Gase, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports. "Ryan is going to be our starting quarterback, and I don't see that changing anytime soon," said Gase. "I think that when we get back out there in spring and get going, I just know it's going to be really good to have him back."

While he didn't rule out the possibility of selecting a quarterback at No. 11 overall, Gase did suggest that Tannehill would remain the favorite to start Week 1 even if such a scenario came to be. The Dolphins' cap situation likely prevents them from making a run at any of the top quarterbacks available in free agency, and the team may not view any of the options besides Kirk Cousins as a clear upgrade on the incumbent. The team expects Tannehill to participate in its offseason program in some capacity, coming off mid-August surgery to repair a torn left ACL. The lack of guaranteed money in his contract means his status with the Dolphins will be a year-to-year proposition. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are believed to be fielding trade offers for Jarvis Landry, who has consistently been Tannehill's favorite target since entering the league in 2014.