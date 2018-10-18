Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Surgery not deemed necessary

Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Tannehill won't require surgery to address what's believed to be a sprained AC joint in the quarterback's right shoulder, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tannehill's injury has prompted the Dolphins to rule him out for a second straight game Sunday against the Lions, but it appears the club is optimistic he'll avoid a long-term absence. The Dolphins haven't prescribed rest for Tannehill to address the injury -- he was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday for the second straight day -- but his return action probably shouldn't be considered forthcoming until he resumes throwing. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tannehill was on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, but wasn't allowed to lift his right arm to even mimic a throwing motion when he took snaps. Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Gase relayed later that Tannehill "could throw tomorrow if he wanted to," but it's clear the Dolphins intend to proceed carefully with the signal-caller. Brock Osweiler will be back under center in place of Tannehill in Week 7.