Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Surgery on tap Thursday

Tannehill is slated to undergo reconstructive knee surgery Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Based on typical injury rehab timetables, Tannehill is probably looking at a return to the field in 10-to-12 months following his reconstructive surgery. With those parameters in mind, the QB could be ready to go by the start on training camp in 2018, or not long after. Added clarity on that front will arrive in time, but what is already known is that Tannehill will not play this season, which paves the way for newcomer Jay Cutler to helm the team's offense in 2017.