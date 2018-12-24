Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Tabbed as Week 17 starter

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will start in the Dolphins' season finale at Buffalo, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

With Miami sitting at 7-8 and officially out of the playoff picture, Gase would be warranted giving another signal-caller a chance due to Tannehill's mediocre (at best) play in 2018. The QB room currently is composed of Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales, though, so Gase doesn't have much choice with a .500 record on the line. Tannehill has fallen shy of 200 yards passing in six of 10 appearances this season, including his previous matchup with the Bills in Week 13, but he made up for it with three touchdowns in a 21-17 victory.