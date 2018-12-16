Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Terrible in blowout loss

Tannehill (ankle) completed 11 of 24 passes for 108 yards and rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 41-17 loss to Minnesota.

Tannehill didn't turn the ball over, but that's about the only positive takeaway from his performance. Miami could barely move the ball, with the Dolphins' two touchdowns coming on a pick-six and a 75-yard run by Kalen Ballage. Don't expect much offense from either team when the Dolphins host the Jaguars in a battle of Florida-based franchises in Week 16.