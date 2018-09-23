Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws three TD passes versus Raiders

Tannehill completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried three times for 26 yards in the 28-20 win.

Tannehill completed 74 percent of his passes while posting an impressive 12.6 yards per attempt. He completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills in the second quarter, adding an 18-yard strike to Jakeem Grant in the third and a 74-yard bomb to Albert Wilson in the fourth. Tannehill also looked spry on a trio of runs and finished as the team's leading rusher. This performance continues what's been a solid start to the season for the 30-year-old, who's accounted for five touchdowns, 70 rushing yards and just one turnover over the last two weeks. Tannehill has been instrumental in his team's 3-0 start and will look to keep it going next week against the Patriots.