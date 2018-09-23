Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws three TD passes versus Raiders
Tannehill completed 17 of 23 pass attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried three times for 26 yards in the 28-20 win.
Tannehill completed 74 percent of his passes while posting an impressive 12.6 yards per attempt. He completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills in the second quarter, adding an 18-yard strike to Jakeem Grant in the third and a 74-yard bomb to Albert Wilson in the fourth. Tannehill also looked spry on a trio of runs and finished as the team's leading rusher. This performance continues what's been a solid start to the season for the 30-year-old, who's accounted for five touchdowns, 70 rushing yards and just one turnover over the last two weeks. Tannehill has been instrumental in his team's 3-0 start and will look to keep it going next week against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws two touchdowns in ugly win•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Connects with Stills for two scores•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Works without knee brace•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Preparing for Baltimore•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Plays one drive, looks sharp•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Playing in preseason Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3